On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 127 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 60 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Our picks for the weekend include smash burgers from Sugar Loaf, new Korean fusion pop up Ganji, an eastern European food and fundraiser with Brave Wojtek and Jackalope, Bosnian from Krupana, dumplings from Soupbelly at O4W Mini Food fest and Brave Wojtek pierogis paired with flamenco dancing.
Below are the deets on our picks, along with some notable pre-orders for pick-ups as well as some industry news.
Punk Foodie Weekend Picks
Friday
Summerhill: Sugar Loaf (smash burgers) @sugarloafatl
3:00pm Fri, May 20 | Halfway Crooks
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
3:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Saturday
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
12:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
12:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 22 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Upper Westside: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Jackalope (Asian fusion) @bravewojtek, @jackalopeatl
1:00pm Sat, May 21 | Dr. Scofflaw’s
West End: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish) @krupana_atl
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Boggs Social & Supply
Sunday
O4W: Street Food Mini Festival with Korean Fusion, vegan pizza, dumplings…and more
11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 22 | a mano
@biteofkorea. @bearpizzeria, @soupbelly_atl, @batter_together_atl, @mannysjuicebar
Chamblee: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE with Arturo Paellas (@arturopaellas) and Brave Wojtek (@bravewojtek)
2:00pm Sun, May 22 | The Oliver
This Week’s Pre-Orders + Pick-Ups
- Gorditas and Leftie Lee’s are teaming up for a Memorial Day cook out fixins kit. Order before May 25 to pick up in Decatur.
- Soupbelly has dumpling pre-orders through new May 20th for pick up on May 22 at O4W mini-food festival.
- Snackboxe Bistro has launched a bake sale fundraiser with Honey Melon Board, Musubee and Garden Party Atlanta to F*** Cancer. Order by May 21 to pick up in Doraville on May 22.
- Newly launched Bun Bo Hue Kitchen Vietnamese home delivery service.
- With Warm Welcome is working with 18 Atlanta bakers to deliver a baker’s box with proceeds benefiting Advancing Justice Atlanta. Pre-order now for a May 31 pickup.
Industry News
- Capitol View food truck park Triton Yards is still shut down.
- Vinetta will have a residency at The Daily for the first three weekends of June.
- TKO Korean is moving closer to opening a brick and mortar.
- Humble Mumble launched a limited-edition Hot Girl Summer sandwich.