

New Korean fusion pop-up is at Sceptre Beer all weekend with their Notorious P.I.G. Sandwich – Slaw with Snow Sauce and Gochujang BBQ Sauce.





On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 127 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 60 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Our picks for the weekend include smash burgers from Sugar Loaf, new Korean fusion pop up Ganji, an eastern European food and fundraiser with Brave Wojtek and Jackalope, Bosnian from Krupana, dumplings from Soupbelly at O4W Mini Food fest and Brave Wojtek pierogis paired with flamenco dancing.

Below are the deets on our picks, along with some notable pre-orders for pick-ups as well as some industry news.

Punk Foodie Weekend Picks

Friday

Summerhill: Sugar Loaf (smash burgers) @sugarloafatl

3:00pm Fri, May 20 | Halfway Crooks

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

3:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Saturday

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

12:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts



Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

12:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 22 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Upper Westside: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Jackalope (Asian fusion) @bravewojtek, @jackalopeatl

1:00pm Sat, May 21 | Dr. Scofflaw’s

West End: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish) @krupana_atl

5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Boggs Social & Supply

Sunday

O4W: Street Food Mini Festival with Korean Fusion, vegan pizza, dumplings…and more

11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 22 | a mano

@biteofkorea. @bearpizzeria, @soupbelly_atl, @batter_together_atl, @mannysjuicebar

Chamblee: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE with Arturo Paellas (@arturopaellas) and Brave Wojtek (@bravewojtek)

2:00pm Sun, May 22 | The Oliver



