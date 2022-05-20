Brookhaven officially unveiled the “Wings of the City” sculpture exhibit to residents yesterday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The “Wings of the City” exhibit includes nine sculpture pieces by contemporary Mexican artist Jorge Marín. The Brookhaven City Council approved the exhibit and locations for the sculptures at a March 22 meeting.

The city officially opened the exhibit at a ceremony held at the Consulate General of Mexico on May 19. According to a press release, the exhibit will stay in place until April of 2023. The exhibition is a planned event from the city’s Arts and Culture Commission (ACC), which was created in January of 2021.

“It’s fitting and exciting that our first public art installation celebrates the diversity of Brookhaven’s citizens, but this is only the beginning,” said Brookhaven ACC Chair Lauren Kiefer in the press release. “We’re actively working with other stakeholders in the city to provide art that’s reflective of our community.”



Most of the sculptures have been placed around the Buford Highway area. The council designated Buford Highway as a “Cultural Corridor” in January.

Locations for all the sculptures can be found on the city’s website.