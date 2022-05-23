The city of Atlanta extended again enforcement of short-term rental regulations approved by the city council more than a year ago to allow for more time to consider how to implement them.

The Department of City Planning announced it was pushing back a June 1 deadline to Sept. 6 to meet new requirements for thousands who list properties to rent on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

The City Council in March 2021 approved an ordinance that required, among other things, property owners who offer short-term and vacation rentals to get a permit from the city.

The deadline had already been moved from March to May 2 , but a decision was made to move it to June 1 after only 3% of the property owners offering short-term rentals had applied for a permit. The city planning department now says, “It has been determined that the implementation of this ordinance may require further consideration.”

The city’s ordinance for short-term rentals states a short-term rental license may be obtained by a short-term rental owner or the long-term tenant of a short-term rental for their primary residence and one additional dwelling unit without any additional requirements, fees, permits, licenses, zoning or related restrictions.

Short-term rental is defined as a stay of not more than 30 days.

All property owners who use their homes for short-term rentals are required to apply for a license through the Department of City Planning’s Office of Buildings.

For more information on the short-term rental ordinance, visit www.atlantaga.gov/shorttermrental.