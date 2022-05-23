The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the clubs of DeKalb County in June.

The “Great Futures Golf Classic” will be held on June 13 at the Dunwoody Country Club at 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of DeKalb County, which serve local youth by offering development programs during non-school hours.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Players have multiple registration options to choose from, but the cost for a single player is $500. That includes 18 holes of golf, a greens fee, breakfast, lunch, and a catered post-event reception, according to the Boys and Girls Club website.

More information and registration options can be found online.