Dunwoody will display artwork from high school students in local businesses around Dunwoody Village.

The temporary program, called the Storefront Art Exhibit, will feature art from Dunwoody High School students, according to a city press release. Thirty students submitted designs in April, and business owners then ranked their preferred artwork. The 10 designs with the most points will be in the inaugural display, and the city awarded those students $300 for materials and work.

The Dunwoody City Council poses with art students and teachers from Dunwoody High school.

“We are grateful that such a talented group of students submitted designs,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts in the press release. “We’re also thankful to the teachers who embraced this idea and poured their hearts into helping these students become better artists.”

The selected students and their corresponding businesses are: Ana Blas-Manuel at Cinnaholic, Anabelen Reyes Alvarado at NFA Burger, Clayton Weseman at Scenthound, Hannah Hazen at Dr. Christine Scott Dentistry, Jenna Prass at Riley Salon, NAHS at Former Carlton’s Dunwoody Pharmacy, Rocio Arvizu at The Whole Tooth, Shrividya Guru at The Enchanted Forest, Stephanie Orr at Dan and Company Dance Studio, and Yulma Silva at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

A video of the award presentation can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page. Residents can interact with the different art pieces at the project website.