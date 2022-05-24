A local Brookhaven nonprofit is hosting an event to promote literacy among young people on May 28.



The Cross Keys Foundation, which serves in part as a source of scholarships for Cross Keys High School students, will host a “Makers’ Event” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1955 Fairway Circle NE, according to a press release. The event celebrates 10 years of distributing books to children in the area via “little libraries,” or small boxes filled with books and located at parks, schools, and other areas in the city.

During the event, professional artists will design and paint new libraries. According to a press release, those artists are Nicole Merizadle, Adam Stephenson, Pamela Tellez Coia, and Yehimi Cambrón. Cambrón, who is also the president of the Cross Keys Foundation, recruited the other volunteer artists.

“We are very fortunate to have such a talented group supporting this event,” Cambrón said in the press release. “I can’t wait to see the designs the artists develop for this challenge.”

Residents can stop by anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to watch the artists at work, or to drop off new or gently used children’s books. Snacks and refreshments will be available.