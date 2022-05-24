Two Sandy Springs men are dead from gunshot wounds that Sandy Springs Police said are the result of separate domestic violence incidents at two Roswell Road addresses.

The first 911 call came just after midnight on May 23 at 8350 Roswell Road. A 26-year-old man was found dead just inside the doorway of his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound, an SSPD spokesperson said.

The SSPD said this was not a random act of violence.

Contact Det. S. Voronkov at svoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562 with any information on this incident.

Police responded to a second 911 call at 10:15 p.m. of a person being shot at 8017 Roswell Road. When officers arrived, they located the 21-year-old male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the SSPD said.

Investigators determined the shooting resulted from a domestic-related incident and was not a random act of violence. A male suspect, who lived with the victim, has been identified by detectives, the SSPD said.

Notify Det. B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327 with any information about this incident.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.