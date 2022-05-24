Downtown Hapeville

Where is it? Hapeville is a 15-minute drive from Downtown on I-75 south and next door to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What’s the history? The village was officially chartered in 1891 by Dr. Samuel Hape, one of the local landowners who, along with other families, purchased 500 acres of land two decades earlier to create a settlement along the Macon and Georgia Central Railroad.

What’s the city known for? It used to be home to the giant Ford Assembly Plant, which was demolished to make way for the Porche Experience Center and headquarters. Perhaps its most famous resident is comedian Jeff Foxworthy. It’s also known as the home of the original Chick-fil-a Dwarf House, which was recently enlarged and modernized, and the Delta Flight Museum.

Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville.

What’s going on now? After decades of being rundown and a depressed industrial area, Hapeville was rediscovered by young professionals looking for inexpensive homes near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. In the last 15 years or so, it’s become a hotbed for artists, while its main street – Central Avenue – has been restored to historic glory and is full of restaurants and shops.

What about homes? Like everywhere else, inventory is low, but there was a wide range of prices at press time, including a two-bedroom fixer-upper for $170,000 and new townhomes priced at $450,000.