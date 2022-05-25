The city of Dunwoody may increase its insurance liability limit for public officials and law enforcement.

During a Monday meeting, the Dunwoody City Council heard an agenda item that would increase the city’s “Public Official and Law Enforcement Liability Limit” of its insurance coverage from $1 million per incident to $3 million per incident. The city’s insurance carrier is the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA).

“Based on an internal review, we’ve recommended that we push the per-incident amount to $3 million,” said Assistant Finance Director Richard Platto. “That would make the aggregate amount $15 million.”

Spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the city routinely reviews its insurance coverages.

“The change was recommended by City staff and has no effect on any prior or pending claim,” she said in an email. “This change simply upgrades the City’s coverages going forward.”

When asked if there was a specific reason that the city would increase its coverage or if the recommendation had anything to do with recent lawsuits against the city regarding the Dunwoody Police Department, Boettcher said she could not offer any additional comment. Boettcher did not respond to questions about whether the city had increased its limit before in time for publication.

In October of 2020, Dunwoody entered into an agreement with the law firm Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson to provide legal assistance with a lawsuit and complaint related to issues with former Dunwoody Police Department Lt. Fidel Espinoza. In 2020, multiple Dunwoody officers accused Espinoza of sexual harrassment.

Since May of 2020, the city has spent more than $400,000 on legal services related to employment matters within the Dunwoody Police Department. Two former officers, Roger Halstead and Bryan Castellanos, have filed suit against the city.

The increase has not yet been approved, but is expected to be placed on the consent agenda at the council’s next meeting.