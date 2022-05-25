Mayor Andre Dickens works with the Pothole Posse to fix streets in Atlanta. (File)

Mayor Andre Dickens thanked Atlanta voters this morning for passing a $750 million infrastructure package during Tuesday’s primary and special election.

Voters overwhelmingly approved passage of the three ballot referenda that make up the Moving Atlanta Forward initiative, including a $350 million transportation special local option sales tax (TSPLOST) and $400 million in infrastructure bonds.

The TSPLOST extends the 4/10 of a penny sales tax approved in 2016. All of the money raised over the next five years will go toward repairing sidewalks, bridges, and roads. The money from the infrastructure bonds will fund public safety facilities, recreation centers, parks and bicycle, and transit lanes.

“Thank you to the voters of Atlanta for showing their support of the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure investments,” Dickens said in a statement. “These investments will transform our roads, trails and pedestrian infrastructure, construct new public safety facilities that meet the needs of the women and men who serve our communities, and transform our parks, recreation centers and pools.

“These investments will touch every corner of the city. I greatly appreciate the partnership of the City Council Members who have been determined advocates for these projects, and who will be valued partners as we move forward with implementation,” he said.

Earlier this month, the city council adopted legislation to make the project list binding and for council members to submit plans for TSPLOST monies allocated to each of their districts

An advisory group of city residents and experts will be charged with keeping the city on track with projects and budgets, while city departments would be required to provide quarterly briefings on projects.

The city auditor will also be requested to review the infrastructure program on a yearly basis.