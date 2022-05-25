Sandy Springs resident Michelle Morancie held a slender lead in the Fulton County School Board District 7 election over Phil Chen in unofficial results from the May 25 election.

Morancie’s 5,925 votes were 116 more than her opponent. Chen, a Roswell resident, had 5,809 votes in the unofficial results reported by Fulton County.

More votes were cast in the race in advance than on election day, with 6,331 voters taking advantage of early voting. A total of 5,062 District 7 residents waited for election day to vote, with another 341 absentee by mail votes counted in the race.

The district has 55,814 registered voters.

Michelle Morancie (Submitted)

The winner of the election will replace Julia Bernath, who decided not to seek reelection to the seat she has held since 2000. Bernath currently serves as the District 7 representative and school board president.

In District 2, the seat being vacated by another long-term board member appears to have been won by Lillie Pozatek in unofficial results. She led with 6,505 votes to Brittany Griffin’s 6,080 votes.

The winner will take the seat now held by Katie Reeves.

Kristin McCabe appears to have defeated Kimberly Ware for the District 5 seat by a wider margin. McCabe received 7,558 votes to Ware’s 5,564 votes.

Kimberly R. Dove, the only incumbent running for reelection to the Fulton County School Board, was leading in unofficial returns in the District 6 election with complete results in 38 of 62 precincts. Dove had 5,850 votes to challenger Latonya Martin Rogers’ 4,755 votes.

As a non-partisan race, the winners will take the school board seats in January 2023.