The mass shooting that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday brought a wave of condolences from local school and government leaders.

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring led a moment of silence for the shooting victims on Wednesday during commencement ceremonies.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring

Dr. Herring addressed the tragedy during Wednesday commencement ceremonies, where a moment of silence for the victims was held:

“As a lifelong educator, a former teacher and always as a parent, and as a human being I ask that you join me just for in a moment of silence for the victims of the Texas school shooting. Not to take away from your moment, but to remember that we are all part of this beautiful county and, in moments like these, we pause.”

Fulton County Schools

The school district posted this statement on its social media accounts:

For the families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we send our thoughts and love. Even though your school may be far from ours, a senseless act such as this impacts us all.



For our Fulton families, in the remaining two days of the school year the Fulton County Police Department, Campus Security Associates, and administrators will be vigilant and aware of the safety concerns our community will have in the wake of this tragedy. Staff will also be ready and available for students, as we encourage them to talk about their feelings and seek counsel from school administrators, teachers, or trusted adults.



As we close the school year and head into summer with the complex emotions this tragedy will create, please remember to reach out to each other to provide support and care.

DeKalb County Schools

The school district posted this message on its social media accounts:

“The DCSD Community offers our sincerest condolences to the staff, students, families, and community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as they grieve and mourn Tuesday’s horrific tragedy. In memoriam of the lives taken, DCSD schools and facilities have lowered flags to half-mast through Saturday.”

Gov. Brian Kemp

The governor sent this statement to local media:

“As the parents of three daughters – including one who is a first-grade teacher – Marty and I join all Georgians in mourning yesterday’s senseless targeting of school children in Texas. Focusing on school safety and improving Georgia’s mental health system are two issues that we tackled immediately upon taking office in 2019. We want to reassure Georgia families today that we have worked closely with the General Assembly and state agencies to ensure our students and educators have secure learning environments. We will continue to do all we can to protect Georgians – and especially our state’s most treasured asset, our children.”

Kemp said eight Homeland Security Coordinators were advising schools and local law enforcement on school safety. Additional training for officers and educational personnel will be provided June 21-23 at the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference in Columbus, GA. Kemp also said the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security were redeveloping the state’s school safety plan and that additional “active shooter” classes will be held this year.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Dickens posted this message on his personal Twitter account:

Precious lives are lost.

My heart aches for the families of those lost and the community that is mourning right now.

Our nation must do better.

Hold your children close tonight.

In the face of evil, love will win.