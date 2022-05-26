The Atlanta Opera will close its season with productions of the blockbuster musical “Cabaret,” the chamber piece “As One,” and a concert with acclaimed tenor Jay Hunter Morris.

All three productions are part of the Opera’s “Come As You Are” festival and will be staged in repertoire at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood.

“Pullman Yards offers us not only a historic, raw space that would be ideal for ‘Cabaret’s’ Kit Kat Club, but also provides us an opportunity to reach out to a community and a neighborhood we have never interacted with,” said artistic director Tomer Zvulun. “We have made it our mission at The Atlanta Opera to truly be embedded in the fabric of this city, and our residence in Pullman Yards is another testament to that commitment.”

“Cabaret” will be presented on June 2, 3, 5, 10, 12 (matinee), 16, 17, and 19 (matinee) and “As One” on June 8 and 11 (matinee). The Cabaret Evening with Jay Hunter Morris is at 2 p.m. on June 18.

For tickets and more information, visit atlantaopera.org.