The DeKalb County Board of Education will hold three public meetings to hear from the public about their intention to raise the millage rate.

According to a press release, two meetings will be held on June 6, one virtual at 10:30 a.m. and one in-person at 6 p.m. at the Administrative and Instructional Complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Another virtual meeting will be held on June 16 at 11 a.m. The deadline to register to speak at the June 6 meetings is noon on June 3, and the deadline to register to speak at the June 16 meeting is noon on June 10.

Those interested in speaking can call 678-676-0722 or email budget_info@dekalbschoolsga.org before either deadline to register.

The county intends to raise the millage rate – or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes – by 2.889 mills to 23.08 mills, according to the press release. This would increase the property taxes levied by the school district by 14.31 percentage points.

According to the press release, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $300,000 would be approximately $361.13, and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $500,000 would be approximately $577.80.

The virtual meetings will be broadcast on DSTV, according to a spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District. They will also be placed on the school district’s YouTube page.