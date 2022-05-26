Dunwoody will begin its summer movie series this June.

The series, called “Pics in the Park,” will start on June 3 with a free showing of “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” at Pernoshal Park at 4575 N. Shallowford Road, according to a press release. The movie will start at 9:15 p.m.

“We’re really excited about the lineup of movies this summer,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in the release. “Outdoor movie events bring families together and build community. Pics in the Park is one of my favorite summer programs.”

The rest of the summer series will include “Black Panther” on July 1 and “Lilo & Stitch” on Aug. 5. Free popcorn will be offered at all three movies, and Top Job Beverage, a beer and wine catering company, will sell concessions. Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food.