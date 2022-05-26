As gasoline prices continue to soar, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Thursday suspending the state fuel tax through mid-July.

Kemp had previously suspended the 29.1 cent tax in mid-March, but that order was set to expire on May 31. He also renewed a state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which will be effective through July 14. Both orders can be found here.

Yahoo News reported that the average gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a high of $4.59 this week, about 51% higher than a year ago. In California, motorists are paying more than $6 per gallon.

In Georgia, the average is $4.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Kemp, fresh off his primary victory on Tuesday, lambasted President Joe Biden for the high gas prices, inflation, and ongoing supply chain issues.

“While President Biden continues to enforce an out-of-touch agenda with no shortage of damaging effects on everyday Americans, I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing,” Kemp said in a statement.