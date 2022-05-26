Sandy Springs will offer more than 30 summer camps for children at local parks through its Recreation and Parks Department.

“Our dedicated staff work to ensure that each camper has a positive experience, and nothing makes us happier than seeing children return year after year to participate,” Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry said.

To learn more and to register, visit the website.

Camps range from summer day camps to specialty camps and include:

Summer camps offered by Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department range from traditional day camps to specialty camps like NextGen Broadway and Steam + Reading=Stream. (Submitted)

All-Star Summer Camp

Each week will include a field trip to the movie theater, as well as kayaking, a water day and themed-based special guests. Themes include space and science, sports and animal planet, sports and symphony of the five senses, gold rush, world explorers and sports, and under the sea.

Super Summer Sports Camp

Focusing on sports and athletics, each day staff will strive to help each camper with confidence, communication, cooperation, responsibility, honesty and goal setting.

STEAM + Reading = STREAM!

Choose from these summer camp themes: STEAM tank entrepreneur, Slimetopia camp, MINE island, Xtreme STEAM, STEAM-Warts, world cruise, and shark camp.

Summer Hangout

Sandy Springs Middle School will be an activities center Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for middle schoolers to hang out with friends, play games, exercise, and have a good time away from home that will be supervised.

Soccer Summer Camp

Activities include soccer drills, skills games and tournaments. Children should bring their lunch, snacks and drinks each day.

Lacrosse Camp

Campers will learn and develop their lacrosse game from Sandy Springs Youth Lacrosse staff in this week-long camp.

Gymnastics Camp

A variety of gymnastics and dance camps are available to master skills and build confidence.

NextGen Broadway Summer Camp

NextGen Broadway is a musical theater camp for the next generation of artists and audiences. Two sessions are available based on age group. The camp ends with a final performance held in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Tennis Summer Camp

Students work on tennis fundamentals such as footwork, stroke production, shot selection and tactics. Tennis Academy of the South staff incorporates games, point play and drills. Weeklong sessions are offered Monday through Friday from late May to early August. Enrollment is open to beginners ages 5 to 14.