Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens went up in a Georgia Power bucket truck on May 26 to help replace a broken street light with a new LED model. Earlier this week, the Mayor received special training required by all Georgia Power installation and repair crews. (City of Atlanta)

Nearly 3,000 streetlights have been installed, repaired or upgraded in Atlanta since last year as part of a partnership between the city and Georgia Power to improve safety and visibility and reduce crime and traffic crashes.

The city’s “Light Up the Night” project was announced last year to increase its street lighting footprint by 10,000 energy-efficient LED lights, according to a city news release.

The Atlanta City Council also recently approved the sale of all city-owned streetlights to Georgia Power for future maintenance and repair. The partnership adds 9,000 more streetlights throughout the city. Georgia Power will begin work immediately by first repairing inoperable lights, and then upgrading all lights to LED technology over the next 18 months.

The upgraded LED lights will reduce the city’s energy usage and lower its annual carbon footprint by approximately 2,000 tons, according to the city.

The purchase agreement and “Light Up the Night” initiative follow a streetlight inventory and assessment conducted by the Atlanta Department of Transportation and a team of industrial engineering students at Georgia Tech.

The audit prioritized lighting needs based on crime rates, crash severity and current lighting coverage. The south and west sides of the city were the areas determined to have the highest need for streetlights.

ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan said lights have been installed or upgraded in seven high-need neighborhoods: Thomasville Heights, Audubon Forest West, Boulder Park, Bakers Ferry, Fairburn Road, Vine City, and Todd Street.