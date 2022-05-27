Sandy Springs Police detectives are searching for a 17-year-old North Springs High School student in connection with the May 23 shooting death at 8017 Roswell Road.

Police said Jamari “PeeWee” Marable of Sandy Springs should be considered armed and dangerous. SSPD said Marable allegedly shot and killed Jazhae Marshall, 21, in a domestic dispute.

Marable is wanted on warrants for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children as the shooting took place in front of a 12-year-old minor.

Detectives are seeking information on his location and who may be harboring him. Contact Det. B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.

Anonymous tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.