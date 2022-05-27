Sugar Loaf will be slinging two new sandwiches this weekend at Eventide Brewing including this Bulgogi Joe, a Korean-inspired twist on the classic ‘sloppy Joe.’



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 130 (and counting) underground dining events with 63 ITP and 67 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Our picks for the weekend:

For some unique and new sandwiches, drop by @eventidebrewing to find @sugarloafatl on Saturday in Grant Park debuting their bulgogi joe and the Popeye (vegetarian) or @krupana_atl in Oakhurst at @sceptrebeer who will be serving up Bosnian-ish fare all weekend including the Hot Balkans spicy chicken sandwich.

@qommunityeav lives up to the billing of BuHi in EAV with a full slate of pop-ups including @moroccanfoodatl for Friday lunch (preordering suggested), @rukiskitchenatl with an Ethiopian dinner pop-up on Friday night and @vivsvegankitchen for Saturday lunch.

All the way down in Jonesboro, @Atlfoodtruckpark formally kicks off in its new incarnation as a vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian destination on Friday and Saturday. You also may want to check out the vegan Mexican fare at the @bienveganoatl market at @pontoonbrewing in Sandy Springs on Sunday (do a search for vegan on the calendar to find even more vegan options).

For pop-ups making use of fresh produce, on Saturday head to @eatfromthefarms in Decatur where you will find @jackalopeatl and several other pop-ups. There’s also @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead where @resilience.artist will be dishing out self-proclaimed ‘functional comfort food.’

You’ll have two chances to get Eastern European fare from @bravewojtek this weekend: Friday at @halfwaycrooksbeer (pair with their Czech beer) in Summerhill and Saturday at @boggssocial in West End.

And since it’s Memorial Day weekend, you may just be craving some barbecue. There’s plenty of grilling happening OTP including Friday with @choatebbq in Duluth and @bigmackosbbq in Stone Mountain; on Saturday with @crazyhawgbbq in Kennesaw and @barkcraftbarbecue in Stone Mountain; and Sunday with @bigmackosbbq in Stone Mountain.

If you’re staying ITP, on Friday you’ll find @patrickpool1 in Bolton; on Saturday and Sunday (as usual) you’ll find @stanssmokesignals on the Westside and on Monday in Decatur you’ll find @_genesgenesgenes_ at @kimballhouse and @carlafears at @beerwildheaven (where she will be on Friday through Sunday as well).

Below are the deets on the picks:

Friday

EAV: Chef Amal (Moroccan) @moroccanfoodatl

1pm – 4pm | Qommunity

Bolton: Patrick Pool (BBQ) @patrickpool1

4pm – 10pm | Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food) @carlafears

4pm – 8pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Duluth: Choate BBQ @choatebbq

4pm | Truck & Tap Duluth

Stone Mountain: Big Mackos’ BBQ @bigmackosbbq

5pm – 9pm | Outrun Brewing Company

Summerhill: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food) @bravewojtek

5pm – 10pm | Halfway Crooks

EAV: Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian) @rukiskitchenatl

6pm – 9pm | Qommunity

Saturday

Buckhead: Dr. Satya (functional comfort food) @resilience.artist

8:30am – 12pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Decatur: Sun Market with lots of chefs

11am – 2pm | Sun Market

@amai_dessert_lounge, @frutamami, @jackalopeatl, @mannysjuicebar, @vegansurfatl



Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals

12pm – 5:30pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Kennesaw: Crazy Hawg BBQ @crazyhawgbbq

1pm – 8pm | Horned Owl Brewing

Stone Mountain: Bark Craft Barbecue (BBQ) @barkcraftbarbecue

1pm – 8pm | Outrun Brewing Company

EAV: Viv’s Vegan Kitchen (vegan) @vivsvegankitchen

1pm – 4pm | Qommunity

Jonesboro: Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian

1pm – 9pm | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

@atlfoodtruckpark

Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food) @carlafears

1pm – 6pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence) @sugarloafatl

3pm – 8pm | Eventide Brewing

West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food) @bravewojtek

5pm – 9pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Sunday

Oakhurst: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish) @krupana_atl

12pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Westside: Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ @stanssmokesignals

12pm – 5:30pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Jonesboro: Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian @atlfoodtruckpark

1pm – 9pm | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food) @carlafears

1pm – 7pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Dunwoody: Bien Vegano (vegan Mexican) @bienveganoatl

1pm – 5pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Stone Mountain: Big Mackos’ BBQ @bigmackosbbq

5pm – 9pm | Outrun Brewing Company

Monday

Avondale Estates: Carla Fears (elevated comfort food) @carlafears

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Decatur: Genes (BBQ) @_genesgenesgenes_

1:00pm | Kimball House