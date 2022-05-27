Gasoline is still sky-high, which might put the kibosh on a long road trip or weekend getaway this summer. For a cheaper alternative, hop on your bike and head for the hills that are literally in Atlanta’s backyard.
If you’re a cyclist, Stone Mountain, Arabia Mountain, Panola Mountain, and the South River Trail offer easy daytrips for all skill levels.
Arabia Mountain PATH Trails: Hike and bike more than 30 miles of recreational trail. Just 20 minutes east of Atlanta, cyclists will pass historic landmarks and stunning vistas.
Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve Trails: The Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve is made up of rolling hills, woodlands, and secluded lakes. This granite outcrop has well-marked trails of varying lengths and difficulty. Trails can be accessed from parking lots on Klondike Road or from the paved Arabia Mountain PATH trail.
Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail: Rent a bike from Atlanta Bicycle Barn or one of the many bike-share stations. A combination of multi-use trails and linear greenspace, the Eastside Trail connects with the Freedom Parkway Trail and Stone Mountain Trail for biking. Enjoy dozens of featured art installations along the 3 miles of multi-use trails that make up the Beltline.
Stone Mountain: In Stone Mountain Park, take the 4.5-mile loop trail around the base of the mountain for a look at the local flora and fauna and lake views. The Stone Mountain Trail has numerous access points with places to park.
South River Trail: About 15 miles southeast of Atlanta, the South River Trail offers a wooded route along its namesake river. Enjoy nature, scenic views, and sounds while biking the trail running parallel to the river. This trail ties into the extensive trail network with a connection to the Arabia Mountain Trail, which connects to the Rockdale River Trail.
Panola Mountain PATH Trail: A little further south is Panola Mountain State Park, which features a gorgeous five-mile trail through the park to glassy Alexander Lake. It’s a great way to check out the granite outcroppings covered in lichen, moss, and wildflowers.
For more information, visit pathfoundation.org and discoverdekalb.com.