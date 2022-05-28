The Atlanta Fire Department is investigating a fire on Friday at the Westside At-Promise Center as arson.

According to the incident report, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 27, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to an alarm at the At-Promise Center at 740 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW

Firefighters arrived to find a broken window, smoke, and fire showing on the side of the structure. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire, but AFRD Fire Investigators has ruled the fire as arson.

The department released surveillance footage of two people dressed in black approaching and entering the building. A short time later, they were caught on video again running from the scene. A press statement said the two are “persons of interest” in the case.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $25,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The At-Promise Center is a youth crime prevention program that provides therapy, tutoring, mentoring, GED classes, workforce prep, arts instruction in music, as well as recreational activities.