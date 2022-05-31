A rendering of “Uber Icon,” a 32-story apartment tower planned in Buckhead.

A Miami-based developer is planning a new 32-story apartment tower in walking distance to Lenox Square mall.

Related Group submitted plans for a second phase of its Icon Buckhead apartment project at 3372 Peachtree Road. Called “Uber Icon,” the new tower would feature 209 luxury apartment units, according to plans released by Livable Buckhead.

The building would rise along Stratford Road, between Icon Buckhead and Skyhouse Buckhead, another apartment project. It will include a new parking deck that will connect to the existing deck at Icon Buckhead, adding parking for 392 cars.

The Buckhead Development Review Committee is set to review the plans at a June 1 meeting.

Related Group opened its first Atlanta project in 2018 with its Icon Midtown apartment project on 14th Street. The 35-story Icon Buckhead followed.

Related Group also has plans in Brookhaven to build a mixed-use project near the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus.