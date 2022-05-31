Brookhaven and Chamblee residents can get rid of household hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides and cleaners at an appointment-only event on June 11.

The Household Hazardous Waste Drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta at 4166 Buford Highway. Reservations are required.

Live Thrive’s CHaRM is working with the cities of Brookhaven and Chamblee to host the drive, with registration open to residents in the 30319, 30326, 30329, 30340, 30341 and 30345 ZIP codes.

Items accepted will include electronics (but no large appliances or rear projection TVs), paint, chemicals/pesticides, plastic film that’s clean and dry, Styrofoam and textiles/clothing.

Register for the event and view a detailed list of items that will be accepted at www.livethrive.org.