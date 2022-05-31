The July issues of Atlanta Intown, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Senior Life will feature residents and their favorite furry friends. Submit a photo of you and your pet for a chance to be in print, or even on the cover!



Send your images by June 15 to pets@reporternewspapers.com. The images must be high resolution (1MB or higher). Please include the names of the people and pets, along with the area of town where you live.



Need inspiration? Check out last year’s pets issue.