New APD interim chief Darin Schierbaum is flanked by retiring Chief Rodney Bryant and Mayor Andre Dickens at a May 31 press conference at Westside Park.

Current Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum has been named interim chief of the Atlanta Police Department.

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement during a press conference about APD’s summer crimefighting plan at Westside Reservoir Park.

Schierbaum, a 20-year veteran of the department, will replace Chief Rodney Bryant who is retiring in June. Dickens said a nationwide search was underway for a permanent replacement for Bryant.

“I may have the title of interim chief, but there is no interim to smart crimefighting, community engagement and the care of our officers,” Schierbaum said. “I’m proud to stand beside them and it is my privilege to be your interim chief.”

The new interim chief began his law enforcement career with the Johnson County Sherriff’s Department in his native Illinois and joined APD in 2002. He was previously Zone 6 commander, led the training section, and served as deputy chief before his recent promotion to assistant chief.

“[Schierbaum] has the credentials, experience, and the trust of his peers and the community to lead the department,” Dickens said.

As part of the summer crime-fighting plan, Schierbaum said residents and visitors can expect to see the “heavy presence” of officers on bikes, motorcycles, and horses in the parks, along the Atlanta BeltLine, and during events.

A new bike unit is also launching on in Zone 1, so expect to see more officers patrolling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, and Joseph Lowery Boulevard.

Schierbaum said APD was also joining with county and state partners to crack down on DUI and other motor vehicle offenses over the summer.

Dickens said the city has also launched its Summer Youth Employment Program for those ages 14-24 and the city plans to find jobs for 3,000 young people this summer. He urged youths looking for jobs and for businesses willing to employ them to sign on to atlyouthengagement.com.