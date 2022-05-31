Intown has many events for Atlanta residents to get out, mingle and enjoy the warm weather. Here’s a list of highlights with some of this month’s must-attend festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and shows.

Oliver Jeffers: 15 years of Picturing Books at the High Museum

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Through Aug. 7. Eighty original drawings, sketches and finished illustrations by the award-winning artist and children’s book author Oliver Jeffers whose works include “The Day the Crayons Quit” are part of this retrospective exhibition. Go to high.org for more information.

Origami in the Garden

Through Oct. 16. Check out an exhibition of massive origami-inspired sculptures by Jennifer and Kevin Box, including one that weighs 7,500 lbs., at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Click on atlantabg.org for additional info.

Atlanta Opera at Pullman Yards

June 2-19. Atlanta Opera closes its season with the “Come As You Are” festival at the Kirkwood destination, with a new production of the musical “Cabaret,” chamber opera “As One,” and a cabaret-style concert from Metropolitan Opera star Jay Hunter Morris. Visit atlantaopera.org for more.

Frozen

June 2-12. Broadway in Atlanta presents Frozen at the Fox Theatre. The hit musical includes an expanded score featuring dozens of new musical numbers. For tickets and info, visit foxtheatre.org.

Candler Park Music Festival

Candler Park Music Festival

June 3-4. There’ll be food trucks, vendors, artists and, of course, music with performers that include Grace Potter, the Disco Biscuits, Cha Wa and Twiddle. Go to candlerparkmusicfestival.com to learn more.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

June 4-5. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, 12-5 p.m. The Chattahoochee Nature Center spotlights butterflies through entertainment, games and a Butterfly Encounter. Details are at chattnaturecenter.org.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

June 11. The historic Va-Hi neighborhood’s John Howell Park will come to life with music and art — and a 5K run. There’s more info at vahisummerfest.org.

Civic Season Kick-off Party

June 12, 2-7 p.m. Celebrate what you stand for at this new event that anchors parties happening around the country. There will be giveaways, live music, food trucks and much more at Atlanta History Center’s Midtown Campus. For more, go to atlantahistorycenter.com.

Atlanta Summer Beer Festival

June 12, 4-8 p.m. Everyone aged 21+ is invited to sample local and national beers while listening to live music in the Historic Fourth Ward Park. Additional info is at atlantasummerbeerfestival.com.

“The Godfather” 50th anniversary screening at the Fox Theatre

Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival at the Fox

The festival kicks off June 17 with a 50th anniversary screening of “The Godfather.” Other films include: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (June 18), “Casablanca” (June 24), “Coco” (June 25), and “Saturday Night Fever” (June 25). Tickets and details at foxtheatre.org.

The Big Homecoming

June 17-18. Here is an HBCU experience that pays homage to historically black colleges with performances from top-tier talent, tailgating and vendors offering food and art. Learn more at thebighomecoming.com.

Lost Art Music Festival

June 17-18. Cathead Distillery hosts a music festival that features Durand Jones & The Indications, Rayland Baxter, The Lone Bellow and Paul Cauthern. Find tickets and details at lostartmusicfest.com.

Juneteenth

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

June 17-19. African American Emancipation will be celebrated at Centennial Park with a parade, music, arts and performances. Make plans by visiting juneteenthatl.com.

Bob Thompson: This House is Mine

June 17- Sept. 11. This nationally touring exhibition includes paintings and works on paper by the contemporary African American artist Bob Thompson (1937-1966). For more info, go to high.org.

Pullman Pops: A Tribute to Motown and R&B

June 18. Complete with food and drinks, the outdoor concert will be performed by a 45-piece symphonic orchestra at the Pullman’s Art Center Amphitheater. Go to feverup.com and search for ‘Pullman Pops’ for tickets and details.

Atlanta ShortsFest

June 25-26. Rolecall Theatre presents the year’s best short films produced by filmmakers from around the globe at live indoor and outdoor screenings. More info at atlantashortsfest.com.

Vegan Dark Food Festival

June 26. The public is invited to Atlanta’s first Vegan Dark Food Festival in Atlanta that features dark coffee, chocolate, blackberries and lesser-known foods like black garlic and boudin noir. Get tickets at this link.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

July 1-5. It’s a full day of family attractions and entertainment, as well as a special fireworks and laser show, when Stone Mountain Park celebrates Independence Day. Visit stonemoountainpark.com for additional info.

Off the Grid

July 1-Sept. 4. This exhibition confirms the grid — the geometric form of intersecting vertical and horizontal lines — as a dominant force in 20th-century art and expands it to include a more diverse group of artists working in a wide array of media. Get details at high.org.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

July 2-24. Lovers, fairies and amateur actors get hilariously tangled up in Shakespeare’s classic comedy at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Tickets and info at shakespearetavern.com.

Find even more events in our How Do You Atlanta? Calendar at howdoyouatlanta.com.