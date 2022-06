The suspect in a Sandy Springs shooting death on May 23 turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on May 28, Sandy Springs Police reported.

Jamari “PeeWee” Marable of Sandy Springs is being held at the jail on charges in the shooting death at 8017 Roswell Road of Jazhae Marshall, 21, the SSPD said on May 31.

He is being held on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of cruelty to children.