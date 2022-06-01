Courtesy APG.

The Atlanta Photography Group’s PORTFOLIO 2022 exhibition is on show through June 18 featuring work selected by Karen E. Haas, the Lane Senior Curator of Photographs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, MA.

PORTFOLIO 2022 is APG’s annual exhibition featuring still images from all photographic processes. The artists selected include Aline Smithson (Fugue State), Anna Grevenitis (Regard), Annette LeMay Burke (Fauxliage), Astrid Reischwitz (Spin Club Tapestry), Jerry Takigawa (Balancing Cultures), Rohina Hoffman (In Gratitude), Torrance York (Semaphore), and Vikesh Kapoor (See You At Home) with alternates, Lynn Saville (Road Trip) and Rachel Portesi (Hair Portraits).

“We are extremely honored to have had Karen E. Haas as the juror for PORTFOLIO 2022,” said APG Executive Director Donna Garcia. “We are all very excited to have such an outstanding line up of works featured in our gallery for this exhibition which includes, prints, Ferrotypes and award-winning books available for purchase.”

The showcased photographers will be eligible for the 2022 Atlanta Photography Group / High Museum Purchase Award of $2,500, which includes a purchase of the selected artist’s work for placement in the High Museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibition is taking place at APG Gallery at Ansley Mall, 1544 Piedmont Road, Suite There will be a virtual Juror/Artist Talk on Thursday, June 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. and online registration is required.

For more visit atlantaphotographygroup.org.