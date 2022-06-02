Sandy Springs residents who want to see some of the latest fashion trends can attend the 10th anniversary of Rockin’ the Runway, a fashion show to benefit The Drake House.

The event returns to Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way from 5:30-9 p.m. on June 14. The Women’s Business Network of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host the fashion show, with UPS as the presenting sponsor.

The Drake House provides supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.

Patrons of Rockin’ the Runway in 2021 at the Byers Studio lobby before the fashion show. (Submitted)

The ticket price includes an assortment of small bites from Sandy Springs restaurants and one drink ticket. VIP tickets are also available, which include two drink tickets, exclusive access to Producer’s Lounge and the online auction.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $500. Purchase tickets online.