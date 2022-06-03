The annual Atlanta Pride Run 5K attracts hundreds of participants to run or walk at Piedmont Park. This year’s event is Sunday, June 5. (Midtown Alliance)s.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month across the U.S. and is celebrated with festivals to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots, when patrons at the New York gay bar The Stonewall Inn fought back against police raids and harassment. Although Atlanta Pride holds its huge festival in October, the organization and many others hold numerous events this month to remember and celebrate.

Some of our top picks:

Drag Queen Storytime: Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker will bring her well-known children’s storytime to the Atlanta Children’s Museum on June 3-4 at 3 p.m.

Charis Books & More, the South’s oldest independent feminist bookstores, is hosting a series of virtual author and book talks all month, including “Asylum: A Memoir & Manifesto” with author Edafe Okporo in conversation with Charles Stephens on June 8. Get the complete schedule here.

Atlanta Pride Run 5K: The annual run put on by Front Runners at Piedmont Park is set for June 5 at 8 a.m. with in-person and virtual events.

Out On Film kicks off a month full of LGBTQ film programming on June 5 with a free series of local shorts at Out Front Theatre Company.

“As One,” the coming-of-age story of a transgender woman, will be performed June 9 and June 11 at the Atlanta Opera’s Come As You Are Festival. (Illustration: Erik Teague)

The Atlanta Opera brings its 2021-22 season to a close with its Come As You Are festival at Pratt-Pullman District. Performances of “As One,” the coming-of-age story of a transgender woman, are on June 9 and June 11.

The LGBTQ-themed “Bootycandy” wraps up its run at Actor’s Express on June 12.

Atlanta Freedom Bands will present “Hear Us Roar!” on June 18 at the Church at Ponce & Highland. The concert will showcase music of women composers to celebrate the centennial of the passage of the 19th amendment to the constitution.

Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill: The Theatrical Outfit will transport you to 1950s Philadelphia for a special concert with Billie Holiday on June 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves Pride Night: The 2021 World Series Champions celebrate their annual Pride Night on June 22 when the home team faces off against the San Francisco Giants.

ALFA 50: A Remembrance & Celebration of the Atlanta Lesbian Feminist Alliance: This June 23 virtual event will honor the legacy of the first out lesbian organization in Georgia.

The Southern Fried Queer Pride 2022 Festival: Queer dance parties and variety shows are part of this annual fest set for June 23-26 at Eyedrum Gallery.

Atlanta Dream Pride Night: Head to Gateway Center Arena on June 24 and 26 for Pride Night with games against the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun.

The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus presents “@QueerZ,” an exploration of issues facing Gen Z on June 24-25 at the Ferst Center for the Performing Arts on the Georgia Tech Campus.

The Black Parent Pride Summit: Black queer families are invited to gather for support, connection and more at this event set June 25-26 at the Switchyards Downtown Club.

Andre Leon Talley, the former Vogue editor who was a pioneer in the fashion industry, will be featured as part of the “The Birth Right: An Ode to Queer Culture & Fashion” expo on June 25 at Ambient+Studio. (Photo illustration: Q&A Fabric Studio)

“The Birth Right: An Ode to Queer Culture & Fashion” by Q&A Fabric Studio will highlight the legacy of Andre Leon Talley and the impact of the queer community on the fashion world; June 25 at Ambient+Studio