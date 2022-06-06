Brookhaven will hold three public hearings in June to hear discussion on its proposed 2022 millage rate.

The anticipated 2022 millage rate, or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes, is 2.74 mills, according to a city press release. If the Brookhaven City Council approves the millage rate at its June 28 meeting, the city will keep the same millage rate it has had since 2015.

The first meeting will be held on June 14 at 7 p.m., and the other two meetings will be held on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively. All meetings will take place at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, and all meetings will be available on Zoom.

The Zoom link for the June 14 meetings can be found here, and the Zoom link for both June 28 meetings can be found here.