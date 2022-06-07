Courtesy Atlanta Contemporary

Tickets are available now for the Atlanta Contemporary’s annual Art Party fundraiser on June 11, where new exhibitions for summer will be unveiled to guests.

The entire campus of the Contemporary, located at 535 Means St., will be transformed with programming, special presentations, and Open Studios with artists from the gallery’s Studio Artist Program.

Along with the art, there will be cocktails, select food vendors, and dancing with tunes provided by some of the city’s top DJs.

Those attending Art Party will also get an exclusive first look at summer exhibitions overseen by Miranda Kyle, the arts and culture program manager for the Atlanta BeltLine, and John Haworth, the director of public programs for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

The exhibitions include “Returns: Cherokee Diaspora and Art” curated by Dr. Ashley Holland and featured indigenous artists Luzene Hill, Brenda Mallory, and Kade Twist.

“You Are Heleswv (Medicine)” examines the forced removal of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee from the Southeast. The exhibition is curated by Elisa Harkins and features work by Jeremy Charles, Nathaniel Cummings-Lambert, Kalyn Barnoski, Hôtvlkucē Harjo, Patrick Freeland, Joy Harjo, and Raven Halfmoon.

Tickets for Art Party are available at atlantacontemporary.org.