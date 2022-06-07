Atlanta Chief of Staff Odie Donald II (left) with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ new Public-Private Partnership Task Force during the 90th annual meeting in Reno, Nevada, this month. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

Mayor Andre Dickens has been named Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ new Public-Private Partnership Task Force.

Dickens chaired the inaugural session of the Task Force this weekend during the 90th Annual Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Renov, Nev., this past weekend.

“It is an honor to lead this newly formed Task Force and I look forward to working with a stellar bipartisan group of mayors on how best to collectively move our cities forward,” Dickens said in a media statement. “Mayors have audacious goals on public safety, transportation and our other priorities, but we can’t realize them alone. The private sector plays an important role in delivering. In Atlanta, we have shown how public-private partnerships like the Atlanta BeltLine and At-Promise Centers can be a powerful tool to build key infrastructure investments. I look forward to our work to share best practices on how we can invest in our infrastructure through these innovative partnerships.”

U.S. Conference of Mayors President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez appointed Dickens to the role.

“Mayors uniquely understand the critical role of public-private partnerships in encouraging job growth, advancing public and social infrastructure and ensuring connected communities across our cities,” Suarez said. “That was the impetus behind the creation of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ new Public-Private Partnerships Task Force, and I can’t think of a better chairman for that Task Force than Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. I’m grateful for Mayor Dickens’ leadership in championing collaboration between our public and private sectors as we work together to foster vibrant, resilient communities.”

The Dickens Administration has prioritized the use of public-private partnerships to move Atlanta forward, including for economic development, public safety and quality of life. In the first task force meeting, Mayor Dickens presented the Atlanta BeltLine and the City’s At-Promise Centers as case studies for how a successful public-private partnership can provide for the common good.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also presented at the inaugural meeting, as did private companies Hunt and World Wide Technology which have each partnered with cities around the nation.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today. Each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.