The Sandy Springs Library will exhibit artwork from the Dunwoody Fine Arts Association throughout June and July.

The artwork will coincide with the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” reading program, which will take place over the summer and offers a range of activities for young children. Sharon Weiss, the publicity chair of the Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, said Ruby Allen with the Sandy Springs Library contacted her about the opportunity.

“She was my contact years ago when I had a show there,” said Weiss, who has also taught classes at the Spruill Center for the Arts for almost two decades. “She contacted me … and said their summer reading program is ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’ So they have oriented … everything around that. And she thought it would be a neat idea to have our group show our work there.”

Allen did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

A collection of artwork from the exhibit at the Sandy Springs Library.

According to Weiss, Dunwoody Fine Arts Association President Donna Barnhart and Membership Vice President Barbara Riordan helped set up the easels for the show. Weiss said multiple artists within the Dunwoody Fine Arts Association membership submitted ideas for the exhibit, and out of the submissions, 18 pieces of art will be on display at the library. The artwork includes photographs, paintings and collages.

Weiss also said that library patrons will be able to vote for a “People’s Choice Award.”

“There’s no money associated with it, but [the library] assigned a number to every artwork, and patrons can vote on their favorite,” Weiss said.

The exhibit will be in place until July 31 at the Sandy Springs branch of the Fulton County Library System, located at 395 Mount Vernon Highway.