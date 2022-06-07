A contract worth approximately $50 million was awarded for the Ga. 400 Express Lanes project in which three bridges in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta will be replaced to accommodate those future lanes.

CW Matthews Contracting/ICE Consulting was awarded the contract in May by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The design-build project was pulled forward in a phased delivery for the express lanes project. GDOT is leveraging part of the $184 million INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) grant the agency received to relieve congestion along the corridor.

Bridges on Pitts Road and Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs, and Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta, will be replaced with a raised profile bridge. Multi-use paths will be incorporated into the new bridges in partnership with the two cities.

Construction of both Pitts Road and Kimball Bridge Road bridges will require detours.

(GDOT)

GDOT anticipates construction will begin in early 2023 with substantial completion in 2025. The Ga. 400 Express Lanes project is working to secure a developer, with its selection anticipated in 2023. The schedule is subject to change, said, officials said.