Sandy Springs residents can review draft recommendations and make comments on the Next Ten Comprehensive Plan 5-year Update at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

The draft plan will include highlights of the accomplishments over the past five years and a new project list and implementation schedule for the next five years.

The meeting will be held at Sandy Springs City Hall in the Studio Theatre at 1 Galambos Way. Parking is available in the City Springs parking deck.

The community will get to review and comment on recommendations for:

· Economic Development

· Green Space, Natural Systems and Sustainability

· Housing

· Land Use and Community Character

The Next Ten Comprehensive Plan was adopted in February 2017 as a major 10-year update to the 2007 Comprehensive Plan. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs requires an update to the Comprehensive Plan every five years.

The presentation, displays and an online public input survey will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting. Public input will be accepted until June 24. For more information, visit http://spr.gs/thenextten.