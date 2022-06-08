An upscale Korean barbecue concept is joining the Uptown Atlanta mixed-use project in Buckhead.

Called Bene Korean Steakhouse, the restaurant will take 4,500 square feet at the development, formerly known as Lindbergh City Center.

The steakhouse targets a spring 2023 opening, according to an announcement. It’s from the team behind Miss Gogi Korean Barbecue and the Yuki Izakaya sushi restaurant.

“This is a great opportunity to launch Bene Korean Steakhouse in a mixed-use development undergoing an exciting transformation,” said Daniel Yi, vice president for Ackerman Retail, who represented the restaurant in the lease.

The menu at Bene Korean Steakhouse will include Korean flavors and premium meats, such as filet mignon, Wagyu beef and pork shoulder.

Uptown Atlanta is the 47-acre mixed-use community around the Lindbergh MARTA station. Rubenstein Partners L.P. bought the project in September 2019 for $187 million and has been redeveloping the property.