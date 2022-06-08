LifeLine Animal Project is offering free dog and cat adoptions for all pets living in foster homes for the month of June, according to a press release.

According to the release, LifeLine – which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services – recently asked local residents to help with overcrowding in Atlanta area shelters, and now have hundreds of pets in foster homes waiting to be adopted.

For the month of June, LifeLine will waive all foster pet adoption fees. All adoptions include a pet’s spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

Interested pet parents can view available foster pets for adoption at LifeLine’s website, and can reach out directly to the foster parent with questions or set up a meet and greet.