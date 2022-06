A section of Brandon Hall Drive will be closed for four weeks beginning June 13 due to utility repair work, Brandon Hall School told the community via email.

A portion of Brandon Hall Drive between Spalding Drive and Habersham Waters Road will be closed temporarily. (Google)

The closed section will be between Habersham Waters Road and Spalding Drive, which means the Brandon Hall campus will not be accessible via Spalding Drive and Brandon Hall Drive.

To access the school campus during the closure, motorists can use Habersham Waters Road.