The Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.

The MARTA board has agreed to allow the city of Brookhaven to build a new City Hall at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station.

At a June 9 meeting, the MARTA board voted to approve a resolution to enter into a ground lease agreement with Brookhaven, which would allow the city to build a new City Hall at the train station at 4047 Peachtree Road.

“… The parties have negotiated a 50-year fair market value ground lease with a purchase option for real property in the southwestern surface parking lot of the Authority’s Brookhaven/ Oglethorpe Station which is bordered by Peachtree Street NE to the west and North Druid Hills Road to the south,” reads the resolution.

“This is the result of a collaboration with MARTA which has been ongoing for five years,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in an emailed statement. “We were all seeking a transit-friendly live-work-play solution that meets the current and future lifestyle needs of residents and our greater regional community. I am looking forward to continuing the partnership with MARTA as we create a permanent City Hall.”

No other information about the development has been released.

Brookhaven’s current City Hall is a rental space at 4362 Peachtree Road NE. Finding a new location for City Hall is one of the aspects of the city’s “City Centre Master Plan,” which is meant to create a framework for a possible downtown area and guide future development in the commercial area along Peachtree Road.

A city spokesperson said that the City Centre Master Plan is expected to go before the Brookhaven City Council for consideration at a June meeting. The meeting agendas for June 14 and June 28 have not yet been published, but can be found here when they are released.

Update: this story has been updated with a comment from the city of Brookhaven.