A rendering of 926 Brady.

Clarion Partners, LLC, and Westbridge have started 926 Brady, the adaptive reuse of a 1930s-era warehouse that was once part of the Miller Union Stockyards and meatpacking plant in what is now called West Midtown.

The warehouse is the final undeveloped building in the Stockyards Atlanta project, which was redeveloped by Westbridge in 2017 and has since become a popular dining and entertainment destination.

926 Brady will have more than 36,000 square feet of large-format creative office space with a second-floor addition featuring an outdoor rooftop terrace with skyline views. Construction is currently underway, with estimated delivery in the second quarter of 2023.

“We are thrilled to start work on the final piece of this three-acre campus steeped in 120 years of Atlanta history,” said Joshua Mandelberger, Vice President, Asset Management Clarion Partners. “926 Brady will complete the original vision of Stockyards Atlanta and tie into West Midtown’s rapidly evolving urban core with something truly unique in the market as the area transitions to mid-rise and high-rise new construction projects.”

Stockyards Atlanta is now home to the regional headquarters of energy drink giant Red Bull, global manufacturer Mannington Commercial, and advertising and marketing firm Fitzco. Painted Duck bowling alley, Italian restaurant Baffi, and neighborhood gathering spot Nick’s Westside are also part of the development.