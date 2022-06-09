Courtesy ARFD

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (ARFD) personnel could see pay raises ranging from 7% to 15.5%, according legislation introduced by Mayor Andre Dickens.

The pay increase must be approved by the Atlanta City Council, but Dickens said in a press release that an agreement with firefighters would provide additional compensation to attract new recruits and add a new tier with higher compensation for longer-tenured personnel.

“The women and men of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department put their lives on the line on behalf of Atlanta residents, and as Mayor I want to make sure they are fully supported,” Dickens said in a statement. “These increases will go a long way toward helping us recruit and train the best firefighters in the region as well as retain firefighters who have served our City for years. I thank Chief [Roderick] Smith and the leaders of the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters for working with me as we charted this path forward.”

The pay increases add to the mayor’s original budget proposal, which already exceeded previous pay increase commitments and delivered them ahead of schedule.

Dickens has also directed a new citywide pay and class study to be completed during the next fiscal year. That study will guide further compensation and staffing discussions for all city employees, including Atlanta police officers.