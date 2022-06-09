VaHi Summerfest

Set in the beautiful Virginia-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta, on the scenic and historic Virginia Avenue between Barnett Street and Arcadia Street at John Howell Park, Summerfest has been celebrating community and all things summer for 37 years.

Summerfest is the annual fundraiser for the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, Inc. (VHCA), a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that helps maintain Virginia-Highland as one of the most livable urban communities in America.

The VHCA leads and supports zoning and planning initiatives and other neighborhood improvements, including Orme Park and John Howell Park renovations and purchase/construction of North Highland Park, new trees, graffiti eradication, and street captain crime prevention programs.

The VHCA also provides financial support to local parks, schools, public libraries, Trees Atlanta, and other organizations serving Virginia-Highland residents.

A Festival Overview

The Festival

The 37th-annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest takes place Saturday, June 11, in Atlanta’s quintessentially walkable intown neighborhood. Summerfest hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artist Market

Summerfest welcomes more than 100 fine artists from throughout the United States to participate in the Artist Market. Here, attendees will find works in a variety of mediums, genres and price points. The carefully selected emerging and established artists offer sculpture, jewelry, textiles/fiber arts, photography, clay, wood, metal, graphics and mixed media.

Makers’ Market

In the dozens of booths at the Makers’ Market, attendees will find one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods like soaps, lotions, candles, pet treats and gourmet foods. This browsable, shoppable area quickly became a Summerfest favorite when it was introduced a few years ago.

Live Music

Summerfest features a full day of live music in John Howell Park, and the lineup is known for its combination of renowned local musicians and nationally acclaimed singer-songwriters. Scroll down for more details about the bands.

For the Kids

On the other side of John Howell Park, it’s all about the younger festival attendees. Summerfest presents Kidsfest, a special area with games, crafts and activities for children of all ages, many of which are free. Kidsfest is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5K Road Race

For more than 30 years, runners, walkers and rollers alike have flocked to the Summerfest 5K Road Race. This chip-timed race is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier that follows a beautiful, windy route through tree-lined streets dotted with historic homes and buildings. Race participants all get a free drink and a T-shirt, and awards are given by age group and for overall winners. Registration is $35 and available at vahisummerfest.org/run/. The 5K Road Race takes place Saturday, June 11 at 8 a.m.

Friday Night Kick-off Party

To start the weekend off right, Virginia-Highland Summerfest includes a kick-off party and community dinner. With live music, several food trucks, a cash bar, and even a bouncy house and face painting for kids, the Friday Night Kick-off Party welcomes the whole family for a night of fun. This is a ticketed event with proceeds going to the John Howell Park renovation. The Kick-off Party takes place Friday, June 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information at vahisummerfest.org/kick-off-party/.

GoodAzzFood Truck

Eating & Drinking

Summerfest features a range of delicious food from an array of festival vendors and local restaurants. Beverages, beer, wine and cocktails are available throughout the festival grounds. Vendors will include Different Twist Pretzel Co., Burger Brothers Food Truck, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, GoodAzzFood Truck, Ira Lane Coffee, and Jalepeno Corndog Concessions Truck.

Parking

Summerfest offers an on-site bike valet. Limited, paid parking is available in certain business lots. Handicap parking is also available.

Futurebirds

Meet the Bands

Leah Belle Faser

(11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Pop-country singer/songwriter Leah Bell Faser will perform a solo acoustic set at this year’s festival. Leah worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Casey Wood to release her debut album, “Crossing Hermi’s Bridge.” The single, “Second-Hand Store” has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Nashville and Tidal’s Rising: Country playlists and has been added to radio stations nationwide. Find out more at leahbellefaser.com.

Kate and Corey

(12:30 – 1:15 p.m.)

Roots-rock singer/songwriters Kate and Corey are Atlanta natives who have been pursuing music full-time since 2011. They have performed across the country, including the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Dollywood, and as finalists on the County Showdown contest. Their debut album is called “Somewhere Else Tonight.” Find out more at kateandcorey.com.

Drew Ashworth Band

(1:45 – 2:30 p.m.)

Steeped in Delta Blues, Southern Rock, R&B, and Classic Country, Drew Ashworth released his debut album “The Higher Plan” in 2018, followed by “Agents of Change” in 2019. In 2022, Drew signed an artist recording contract with platinum producer Chas Childers and his Nashville/Atlanta-based record label, Emanant Music Group. Find out more at drewashworth.com.

Heffner

(3-4 p.m.)

This Athens, GA band blends power pop, aggressive post-punk, and even some ’70s glam, Their debut self-titled record saw them touring with Futurebirds, Coin and Modern Skirts. Now on the cusp of releasing their sophomore album, “Perfect Heaven,” Heffner is primed to conquer bigger stages as the latest big thing from Athens. For more, visit facebook.com/Heffnerband.

Futurebirds

(4:30 – 6 p.m.)

Recently celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band, Futurebirds have been receiving rave reviews for their unparalleled live performances and their most recent LP “Teamwork.” Follow them to see why Rolling Stone calls Futurebirds “one of the most fascinating and captivating rock acts touring today” on and off the stage. For more, visit futurebirdsmusic.com.

For more details about Summerfest, check out the program guide above we created with our partners at Atlanta Voice or visit vahisummerfest.org.