The Atlanta Board of Education has approved Atlanta Public Schools’ $1.45 billion budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The spending plan includes more than $25 million in staff compensation enhancements, along with nearly $50 million for programs, technology and resources focused on student success.

Courtesy Google Maps

Despite the objection of parents, Thomasville Heights Elementary School in Southeast Atlanta will be permanently closed and the students rezoned to nearby Slater Elementary. The Atlanta school board voted 6-to-2 (with one member absent) in favor of the plan at a meeting Monday, according to a report from WABE. In February, APS announced the closure would only be temporary due to a lack of students while the condemned Forest Cove Apartments was demolished and redeveloped.

The Atlanta Police Foundation (APF) and Westside Future Fund have reactivated the Westside Blue Security Patrol. In partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, the patrol will work to reduce crime in the English Avenue and Vine City neighborhoods and the MLK Corridor from Northside Drive to the Westside Beltline. Westside Future Fund is funding the $180,000 annual cost for Westside Blue, which will run five days per week, for 40 hours per week, supplementing street patrols by neighborhood officers. Westside Blue, modeled after a similar neighborhood patrol in Midtown, was originally created in 2016, but was put on hold during the pandemic.