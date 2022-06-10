The vegan Baja shrimp burger from WTF! Vegan Fast Food – one of the ‘regular’ pop-ups and trucks you can find around town.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 145 (and counting) underground dining events with 80 ITP and 65 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This week we want to highlight some Black and Hispanic owned pop-ups and trucks with consistent whereabouts which offer up great takes on some southern and Latin American dishes. Always best to check their Instagram accounts to confirm they are open before you go, but all in all, consider the schedule we put below a pretty good guideline.

For BBQ, @stanssmokesignals’s trailer outside of Sylvan Cleaners in Brookview Heights near the Westside is open most Saturdays and Sundays. And for good ole southern cooking, stop by Greenbriar Mall food truck park where you will find @jewelsoutherncooking most every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

For birria tacos, @chicas_birria trucks are on Buford Highway and in Cartersville most days serving up all things birria (including birria pizza) or drop by the Corner Store in Capitol View where you will find Chasity from @slappingtacosatl serving up her birria interpretations. And for California style street tacos, make your way to East Atlanta to visit @sistahritas’s truck.

Vegans have fast food options at the Met in Adair Park with @wonderfultastingfood’s truck parked by the Met many days of the week and @carrotdogatl’s at the Window where you’ll find a wide variety of carrot dogs that do indeed taste like the real thing.

New Orleans cuisine fans will likely have to wait in line (it will be worth it) to try @cafebourbonst’s truck in Mechanicsville or they can head over to @whatchacookinbaby’s truck right by Mercedes Benz stadium. New Orleans seafood fans can look out for @mamajaneseafood in Capitol View Tuesday through Sunday (though this weekend, only Saturday and Sunday).

Happy underground dining this weekend!

Weekend Schedule for “Regular” Pop-Ups and Trucks

FRIDAY

Greenbriar: @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food)

12pm – 8pm | @greenbriarmall

East Atlanta: @sistahritas Tacos

12pm – 8pm | Sistahritas

Near Benz Stadium: @whatchacookinbaby (New Orleans)

1pm | Whatcha Cookin Baby

Mechanicsville: @cafebourbonst (New Orleans)

1pm – 6pm | 787 WINDSOR

BuHi: @chicas_birria (Mexican)

4pm – 11pm | Sun Auto Services



SATURDAY

Westside: @stanssmokesignals BBQ

12pm – 5:30pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Adair Park: @carrotdogatl (Vegan Fast Food)

12pm – 4pm | The Window: Food

Mechanicsville: @cafebourbonst (New Orleans)

1pm – 6pm | 787 WINDSOR

East Atlanta: @sistahritas Tacos

12pm – 8pm | Sistahritas

Capitol View: @mamajaneseafood Seafood

1pm – 8pm | Everythang Nola

Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

1pm – 6pm | @metatl

Near Benz Stadium: @whatchacookinbaby (New Orleans)

1pm | Whatcha Cookin Baby

BuHi: @chicas_birria (Mexican)

4pm – 11pm | Sun Auto Services



SUNDAY

Greenbriar: @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food)

11am – 7pm | @greenbriarmall

Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

11am – 12:30pm | @metatl

Westside: @stanssmokesignals BBQ

12pm – 5:30pm | Sylvan Cleaners

Near Benz Stadium: @whatchacookinbaby (New Orleans)

1pm | Whatcha Cookin Baby

Mechanicsville: @cafebourbonst (New Orleans)

1pm – 6pm | 787 WINDSOR

Capitol View: @mamajaneseafood Seafood

1pm – 8pm | Everythang Nola



Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

2pm – 6pm | @metatl

BuHi: @chicas_birria (Mexican)

4pm – 11pm | Sun Auto Services



Adair Park: @wonderfultastingfood Vegan Fast Food

6pm – 9:30pm Mon, Jun 13 | @metatl