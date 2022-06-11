Alix LaGuerre, Hope-Hill Elementary, Third Place Aviana Kokane, Warren T. Jackson Elementary, First Place Peyton Washington, D.T Howard Middle School, Second Place Marissa Rainey, D.T Howard Middle School, First Place Maragret Hodge, Mays High School, Third Place Heidi Hampton, Midtown High School, Second Place Demetruis Flie, North Atlanta High School, First Place Gabriel Olagbegi, Sylvan Hills Middle School, Third Place Ana Sofia Arceo Barajas, Garden Hills Elementary, Second Place

“Fertile Ground: From Sankofa to Blue Heron” – an initiative between Atlanta Public Schools, Blue Heron Nature Preserve, and ZuCot Gallery – selected the best art from 130 student submissions for a recent exhibition.

First, second, and third places as well as honorable mentions from elementary, middle, and high school submissions were chosen by Buckhead’s ZuCot Gallery for an exhibition at Blue Heron’s indoor art gallery.

Nature-inspired artworks from historically lauded, yet underappreciated Black artists were studied district-wide as part of the project. Art teachers took what they learned back to students from artist talks, viewing Black nature-inspired art, and exploring the nature preserve itself.

“We want to broaden our art teacher’s horizons and our student’s perspectives on Black landscape artists,” said APS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Dr. Sara Womack.

“Our nonprofit organization is committed to leveraging the beauty of our greenspace to advance environmental knowledge, appreciation, and stewardship, and appreciation to the diverse community of nature lovers across Atlanta and beyond,” said Blue Heron Executive Director Melody Harclerode.

Sponsors for the contest and exhibition included Sam Flax Art Store, Georgia Power Foundation, Chick-Fil-A Foundation, Northside Hospital, Morgan Stanley, REI, and Kaiser Permanente.

Visit bhnp.org/fertile-ground for more information.