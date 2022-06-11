Alix LaGuerre, Hope-Hill Elementary, Third Place
Aviana Kokane, Warren T. Jackson Elementary, First Place
Peyton Washington, D.T Howard Middle School, Second Place
Marissa Rainey, D.T Howard Middle School, First Place
Maragret Hodge, Mays High School, Third Place
Heidi Hampton, Midtown High School, Second Place
Demetruis Flie, North Atlanta High School, First Place
Gabriel Olagbegi, Sylvan Hills Middle School, Third Place
Ana Sofia Arceo Barajas, Garden Hills Elementary, Second Place

“Fertile Ground: From Sankofa to Blue Heron” – an initiative between Atlanta Public Schools, Blue Heron Nature Preserve, and ZuCot Gallery – selected the best art from 130 student submissions for a recent exhibition.

First, second, and third places as well as honorable mentions from elementary, middle, and high school submissions were chosen by Buckhead’s ZuCot Gallery for an exhibition at Blue Heron’s indoor art gallery. 

Nature-inspired artworks from historically lauded, yet underappreciated Black artists were studied district-wide as part of the project. Art teachers took what they learned back to students from artist talks, viewing Black nature-inspired art, and exploring the nature preserve itself.

“We want to broaden our art teacher’s horizons and our student’s perspectives on Black landscape artists,” said APS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Dr. Sara Womack. 

“Our nonprofit organization is committed to leveraging the beauty of our greenspace to advance environmental knowledge, appreciation, and stewardship, and appreciation to the diverse community of nature lovers across Atlanta and beyond,” said Blue Heron Executive Director Melody Harclerode. 

Sponsors for the contest and exhibition included Sam Flax Art Store, Georgia Power Foundation, Chick-Fil-A Foundation, Northside Hospital, Morgan Stanley, REI, and Kaiser Permanente.

Visit bhnp.org/fertile-ground for more information. 

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.