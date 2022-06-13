Dunwoody is expected to hold its first public meeting about raising the city’s millage rate on June 17.

The city is considering raising its millage rate, or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes, for the first time since incorporation, and will hold three public hearings on the subject before voting on whether to do so. The first hearing will be held on June 17 at Dunwoody City Hall at 8 a.m., as well as over Zoom and on Facebook Live, according to a city spokesperson.

The city is considering raising the millage rate to 3.04 mills, which is the maximum rate allowed by the city’s charter.

“We have been watching closely the relationship between revenue sources and service expectations of residents and businesses,” said Dunwoody City Council Member John Heneghan in a press release. “We have found that the revenue sources proposed at the start of incorporation in 2008 do not match the current operational levels. We’re eager to hear the community’s input on funding options.”

In addition to raising the millage rate, the city is considering a possible bond referendum, or a voting process that would allow voters to decide if a city should be authorized to raise funds for specific projects through bonds to be paid back over time. The city previously held three town hall meetings in May, allowing residents to give feedback on the issue.



The Zoom link for the June 17 meeting is expected to be posted to the city’s website before the meeting. The other two hearings will be held on July 11 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m, according to the press release. The 6 p.m. hearing will be followed by a Dunwoody City Council vote on whether to raise the millage rate.