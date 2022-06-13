Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre has plans to host a free comedy and COVID-19 vaccine event through a partnership with the Atlanta improv theatre Dad’s Garage on June 18.

A poster for “A Dose of Comedy,” a Dad’s Garage show performed at Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody.

The show, called “A Dose of Comedy” will feature improvisers from Dad’s Garage, according to a press release. The show will run at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on June 18 at Stage Door Theatre at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The show is also held in conjunction with The Urban Clinic of Atlanta, who will be at the show offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and $50 Visa gift cards for every dose taken, according to a Stage Door spokesperson.

“If laughter is the best medicine, consider Dad’s Garage your doctor. (Note: we’re not doctors. But we know folks who are, and BOY do we love listening to them!),” reads a description of the show in the press release. “Join them for a night of comedy and laughs featuring entertaining stories from champions of your community, and leave feeling better than you arrived!”

Since vaccines will be offered at the show, Dad’s Garage and Stage Door Theatre are dropping their vaccine requirements, but masks will be required in order to attend.