Brookhaven will celebrate Juneteenth for the first time ever with a reception in Lynwood Park.

The event will take place on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road, according to a press release. While the holiday has been recognized by African American communities for years, President Joe Biden only signed legislation designating June 19 as a federal holiday last year. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The event will include a live performance from jazz artist J. Henry and food from Black-owned food trucks Windells Seafood and Frozen Sweets, according to the press release. Mayor John Ernst and other city leaders will also present a Juneteenth proclamation during the event.